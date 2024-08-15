Littlewoods in Church Street is photographed here in October 1975Littlewoods in Church Street is photographed here in October 1975
Retro collection of 22 photos show Blackpool's long lost shops including C&A and Littlewoods

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:48 BST

These photos will bring a glow of nostalgia as we take you right back to the much-loved Blackpool shops which are lost but definitely not forgotten.

They are all from our archives - C&A, Lewis's, Binns, Beatties toy and model shop (remember Beatties?), Pricebusters and lots more. And we have included pictures of some of the staff who worked at these stores too. Blackpool still has a fantastic shopping centre but these places were all firm favourites and many people have fond memories of them.

Who can forget Pricebusters? It sold everything. It was a thriving store in the day - this was taken in April 1989

1. Lost Shops

Who can forget Pricebusters? It sold everything. It was a thriving store in the day - this was taken in April 1989 | National World

More racks of coats and jackets on the upper floor of C&A, possibly when the store first opened. Young styles are hung on the rail in the foreground

2. Lost Shops

More racks of coats and jackets on the upper floor of C&A, possibly when the store first opened. Young styles are hung on the rail in the foreground | National World

Not technically a shop - but who can forget Wimpy? One of the earliest fast food restaurants. December 1980

3. Lost shops

Not technically a shop - but who can forget Wimpy? One of the earliest fast food restaurants. December 1980 | National World

A familiar sight at the entrance to Houndshill from the Victoria Street entrance was menswear shop Burton

4. Lost Shops

A familiar sight at the entrance to Houndshill from the Victoria Street entrance was menswear shop Burton | National World

Liz Conway organising stock on the upper sales floor at C&A in July 1974

5. Lost shops

Liz Conway organising stock on the upper sales floor at C&A in July 1974 | National World

Diana Warren was a fashion boutique. The Blackpool store is pictured here in the Houndshill in July 1984

6. Lost shops

Diana Warren was a fashion boutique. The Blackpool store is pictured here in the Houndshill in July 1984 | National World

