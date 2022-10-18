News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The caption on the back of this photo says team pic - but what was it for? Ben Sly, Jordan Spedding,Tom Harrison, Bryn Jones, David Laytham, Alex Grimshaw, Richard Thompson, Head of PE Steve Humpreys. Front Left Matthew Hilton , Lee Diss, Steve Gilmore , Rachel Duncan , Kirsty Edwards, Sam Jones, Jodie Hazlehurst, Craig Read, Liam Arkin, Stuart Alcock, , Headmaster Keith Clark Headmaster
The caption on the back of this photo says team pic - but what was it for? Ben Sly, Jordan Spedding,Tom Harrison, Bryn Jones, David Laytham, Alex Grimshaw, Richard Thompson, Head of PE Steve Humpreys. Front Left Matthew Hilton , Lee Diss, Steve Gilmore , Rachel Duncan , Kirsty Edwards, Sam Jones, Jodie Hazlehurst, Craig Read, Liam Arkin, Stuart Alcock, , Headmaster Keith Clark Headmaster

28 memorable scenes you'll only understand if you went to Blackpool Collegiate High School

Another gem of a gallery here which goes back to the 90s and 00s at one of Blackpool’s largest schools – Collegiate High School.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

It’s now Aspire Academy but for this generation it will always be Collegiate. So many memories wrapped up in these photos – can you spot yourself or you high school pals?

In case you missed them: 15 pictures which will have you reminiscing if you went to Blackpool Collegiate High School in the 90s

Collegiate High School: Looking back at Blackpool school life in the 80s

24 photo reminders to reminisce over if you went to Blackpool Sixth Form in the 90s and 00s

1. Collegiate High School

Nathan Hill was 16 when he designed the front cover for Blackpool Council's guide for young people in 1999

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

2. Collegiate Memories

Pictured at Collegiate High School Achievement Evening in 1997 are head boy Nathan Weston, Chair of Governors Councillor Sue Wright, head girl Sarah Thornley and Headteacher Keith Clark

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Collegiate Memories

The bus stop outside school - this will surely bring back memories

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales

4. Collegiate Memories

Collegiate High School pupils Kelly Lam and Kathrine Mladenovic, sorting out the donations for operation Christmas Child, 2001

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Blackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 7