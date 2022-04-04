Collegiate High School pupils, from left, Cassie Newton, Chris Rankin, Laura Finnimore and Faye Horrocks. The school was an ambassador for a new scheme which issued 16-year-olds with proof of age cards
Collegiate High School pupils, from left, Cassie Newton, Chris Rankin, Laura Finnimore and Faye Horrocks. The school was an ambassador for a new scheme which issued 16-year-olds with proof of age cards

15 pictures which will have you reminiscing if you went to Blackpool Collegiate High School in the 90s

These photos will have past pupils of the old Collegiate High School talking about their school days.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 7:07 pm

They are all from the 1990s and show different elements of school life including sport wins, art work and other events. It is now Aspire Academy following an amalgamation with Bispham High School Arts College - but the older generation will always remember it as Collegiate. See if you can spot yourself or your classmates.

For more Collegiate pictures have a look at this: Collegiate High School: Looking back at Blackpool school life in the 80s

Undefined: readMore

12 things Blackpool people miss and remember most from the 1990s

Read the news with NO ADVERTS! Sign up today and enjoy a one month free trial as well as an ad-free article experience for Digital+ subscribers. Find out how to take advantage of the ad-free experience here

1. Collegiate High School

Launch of Uforia sports facility at Collegiate High School, Blackpool, 1999

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Collegiate High School

Sedie Dunn, at the newly opened Pegasus House at Collegiate High School, coaches pupils John Moore, Adam Jones and Rachel Stott, 1997

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales

3. Collegiate High School

Collegiate High School were winners of the BBC TV 50/50 Quiz in 1997. Jenna Barber and Paul Holland are pictured filming headteacher Keith Clarke, with the video camera won by the school.

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Collegiate High School

Young Seasiders Competition - Lindsay Scarborough and John Lewis with their artwork

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Blackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 4