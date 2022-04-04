They are all from the 1990s and show different elements of school life including sport wins, art work and other events. It is now Aspire Academy following an amalgamation with Bispham High School Arts College - but the older generation will always remember it as Collegiate. See if you can spot yourself or your classmates.
For more Collegiate pictures have a look at this: Collegiate High School: Looking back at Blackpool school life in the 80s
Undefined: readMore
Read the news with NO ADVERTS! Sign up today and enjoy a one month free trial as well as an ad-free article experience for Digital+ subscribers. Find out how to take advantage of the ad-free experience here
Page 1 of 4