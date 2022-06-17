University of Central Lancashire lecturer, Dr Chris Mortimer, at Blackpool Sixth Form with students David Greenall, Andrew Haagensen, Lindsay Trott and Amy Harriso in 1997. His lecture was 'Reactions a Go Go'
University of Central Lancashire lecturer, Dr Chris Mortimer, at Blackpool Sixth Form with students David Greenall, Andrew Haagensen, Lindsay Trott and Amy Harriso in 1997. His lecture was 'Reactions a Go Go'

School leavers in Blackpool who sat their A-levels probably passed through the doors of Blackpool Sixth.

And this year marks its 50th anniversary. These photos are a snapshot of life there 20 to 30 years ago celebrating everything the sixth form stood for, and still does. Initially it was the sixth form centre for the newly formed Blackpool Collegiate Grammar School. These days it’s not just for A levels – it offers an incredible curriculum of courses for further education. If you went there you might spot yourself or someone you know. They are sure to evoke memories and have you reminiscing.

Students reading in the library 1999

Photo: Martin Bostock

Blackpool Sixth Form College from the air in 2002

Photo: Rob Lock

Home Secretary Jack Straw chatting with students , during his visit to Blackpool Sixth Form College in 1997

Photo: Bill Johnson

Drama students in the window of Dillons Bookshop, Blackpool, raising money for Comic Relief, 1997. Jake Macfarlane, Rachel Paterson, Craig Morrison and Sarah Moss. Outside, with "Walker Bear" (Kate Adams), is Rebecca Stanbridge.

Photo: Bill Johnson

