And this year marks its 50th anniversary. These photos are a snapshot of life there 20 to 30 years ago celebrating everything the sixth form stood for, and still does. Initially it was the sixth form centre for the newly formed Blackpool Collegiate Grammar School. These days it’s not just for A levels – it offers an incredible curriculum of courses for further education. If you went there you might spot yourself or someone you know. They are sure to evoke memories and have you reminiscing.
In case you missed them: 15 pictures which will have you reminiscing if you went to Blackpool Collegiate High School in the 90s
29 memorable scenes which will have you reminiscing if you went to Blackpool St George's High School in the 90s and 00s
34 scenes from nights out at Blackpool town centre bars and clubs in the 90s and 00s - including Rumours and Yates's
LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia
Page 1 of 6