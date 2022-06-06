Pupils are pictured taking part in the world record jump bid, 2001
Pupils are pictured taking part in the world record jump bid, 2001

29 memorable scenes which will have you reminiscing if you went to Blackpool St George's High School in the 90s and 00s

We’ve delved into the archives to find pictures from St George’s High School in Marton – and we found some great ones from the 90s and 00s.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 4:20 pm

It looked like a busy time for the school and our photographers were on hand to capture the memories. Dance, music and academic events feature along with breaking records and meeting the Prime Minister.

Can you spot yourself or your classmates?

In case you missed them: 29 photo memories of the old Lido Pool - Blackpool's favourite baths of the 80s and 90s where kids learned to swim

25 rare scenes which will stir childhood memories of days at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool South Shore - 24 street scene memories of shops and landmarks in the 80s and 90s including Waterloo Road, Harrowside, Highfield Road, Lytham Road and Watson Road

1. St George's High 90s and 00s

Pictured in 2003 are Daniel Shorrocks, Simon Wilkinson, Hayley Gouhar and Natalie Burgoyne

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

2. St George's High 90s and 00s

St George's High School Presentation night, 1997. Pictured from left to right are head teacher designate Elizabeth Warner, rotary prize winner Rebecca Gill, chair of governors Michael Carr, Gordon Marsden MP, head prefect Victoria Haughton & Gillian Rowley, winner of the Tony McNamee Award for Performance.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. St George's High 90s and 00s

Blackpool's Director of Education Dr David Sanders tries out a drum kit in the new music room, which was part of the SMART Centre he officially opened in 1998. With him, from left, are Kirsty McKenzie, Laura Deagan, Jamie Jepson and Robert Lee.

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

4. St George's High 90s and 00s

Young Seasiders entrant Anne-Marie Smith, 1998

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
BlackpoolDancePrime MinisterBlackpool Pleasure Beach
Next Page
Page 1 of 7