'I'm amazed these are 50 years old' 31 prominent pictures of 1970s Blackpool which focus on a decade

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 11th Sep 2024, 11:51 BST

This eclectic collection of photos recall an era when Blackpool still thrived at the top as a resort.

Emotive and nostalgic, they reflect the vibe of the era from local rocks bands and popular night spots to how we spent our summer afternoons on the beach to ice skating and the changing urban scene. It’s incredible that they are half a century old.

ICYMI: 14 fascinating nostalgic pictures of lost Illawalla in Thornton from a manor house to nightclub

23 astonishing old photos of Blackpool in the days of black and white from beach scenes to people

25 nostalgic Blackpool scenes from 1991 including the Fun House fire and Paul Gascoigne at Blackpool FC

The promenade bridge and walkway to Houndshill were built in the 1970s

1. Blackpool, 1970s

The promenade bridge and walkway to Houndshill were built in the 1970s | National World

Photo Sales
A double decker tram derailed on Blackpool Promenade near South Pier in the 1970s

2. Blackpool, 1970s

A double decker tram derailed on Blackpool Promenade near South Pier in the 1970s | National World

Photo Sales
Who else but the Diddymen would join Ken Dodd for this smiling line up in the late 1970s

3. Blackpool, 1970s

Who else but the Diddymen would join Ken Dodd for this smiling line up in the late 1970s | National World

Photo Sales
The wire fencing at the front of the Kop kept spectators well back so that their view was not too screened by the mesh during the Blackpool-York match, the first time that the new fencing had been in use. 1970s

4. Blackpool, 1970s

The wire fencing at the front of the Kop kept spectators well back so that their view was not too screened by the mesh during the Blackpool-York match, the first time that the new fencing had been in use. 1970s | National World

Photo Sales
Ken Dodd on Blackpool Tower in the early 1970s

5. Blackpool, 1970s

Ken Dodd on Blackpool Tower in the early 1970s | National World

Photo Sales
Holidaymakers, 1970

6. Blackpool, 1970

Holidaymakers, 1970 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNostalgiafirst person
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice