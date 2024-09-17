30 evocative retro pics of Blackpool Tower and its attractions from the aquarium to it's famous circus and zoo

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Sep 2024, 11:15 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 11:19 GMT

Blackpool Tower is the town’s most iconic feature and there are thousands of pictures of it in our archives.

It is the most photographed structure in our town since it was opened to the world in 1894.

But it’s not just about the actual tower. The tower’s attractions have drawn millions of visitors in through the decades - to the ballroom, circus, aquariam, zoo and its menagerie.

These great nostalgic photos focus on those attractions, as well news pictures from across the years.

ICYMI: 31 vintage retro scenes of the Blackpool shops of yesteryear from Timothy Whites to TJ Hughes

21 charming vintage photos of Blackpool 100 years ago

'I'm amazed these are 50 years old' 31 prominent pictures of 1970s Blackpool which focus on a decade

Red lamps are being placed at the top of Blackpool Tower as part of safety precautions by the Air Ministry, 1939

1. Blackpool Tower memories

Red lamps are being placed at the top of Blackpool Tower as part of safety precautions by the Air Ministry, 1939 | National World

Photo Sales
Fire engulfed Blackpool Tower ballroom in 1956. An early morning picture just after the fire started with firemen attacking the fire from outside with the escape ladder

2. Blackpool Tower memories

Fire engulfed Blackpool Tower ballroom in 1956. An early morning picture just after the fire started with firemen attacking the fire from outside with the escape ladder | National World

Photo Sales
King Kong has a cup of tea whilst guarding Blackpool Tower 1984

3. Blackpool Tower memories

King Kong has a cup of tea whilst guarding Blackpool Tower 1984 | National World

Photo Sales
The solid silver model of Blackpool Tower is placed in its display case within the Tower itself. The model was presented to John Bickerstaff Esc. by the shareholders of the Blackpool Tower Co Ltd as a token of their appreciation of his inestimable services as Chairman of the Company

4. Blackpool Tower memories

The solid silver model of Blackpool Tower is placed in its display case within the Tower itself. The model was presented to John Bickerstaff Esc. by the shareholders of the Blackpool Tower Co Ltd as a token of their appreciation of his inestimable services as Chairman of the Company | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Tower aviary and menagerie

5. Blackpool memories

Blackpool Tower aviary and menagerie | National World

Photo Sales
A post card of Blackpool Tower Circus

6. Blackpool Tower memories

A post card of Blackpool Tower Circus | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool Tower
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice