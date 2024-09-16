21 charming vintage photos of Blackpool 100 years ago

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:15 GMT

These cracking photos symbolise Blackpool as it was 100 years ago.

All captured in the year of 1924, they flashback to a time long ago when Blackpool was taking its place on the map as one of the country’s finest seaside resort. There are some great pier photos, donkey rides, Blackpool people and it’s sports teams.

ICYMI: 31 vintage retro scenes of the Blackpool shops of yesteryear from Timothy Whites to TJ Hughes

19 of Blackpool's precious listed buildings in their early days from Blackpool Tower to The Regent Cinema

27 mind-blowing colour pictures of Blackpool in bygone days from the beach and pier to Kiss-me-Quick hats

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

A scene from one of the piers in 1924

1. Blackpool 1924

A scene from one of the piers in 1924 | BFI

Photo Sales
Entertainment from a ventriloquist

2. Blackpool, 1924

Entertainment from a ventriloquist | BFI

Photo Sales
Relaxing on North Pier

3. Blackpool, 1924

Relaxing on North Pier | BFI

Photo Sales
Ventriloquists on the beach

4. Blackpool, 1924

Ventriloquists on the beach | BFI

Photo Sales
Blackpool Carnival, June 11 1924

5. Blackpool, 1924

Blackpool Carnival, June 11 1924 | National World

Photo Sales
Donkeys on the beach in 1924

6. Blackpool, 1924

Donkeys on the beach in 1924 | Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice