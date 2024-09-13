The town is renowned for its iconic listed buildings and we have one Grade I listed structure in our beautiful Blackpool Tower and many other listed status examples.

The Grand theatre is a magnificent Grade II Victorian building built in 1878. The Winter Gardens, also Grade II, several churches, schools and shelters are other architectural delights which are preserved by Historic England.

There are 19 buildings pictured in this gallery, they only scratch the surface of Blackpool’s list of listed buildings but most of these are pictured in their earliest days.

1 . Listed buildings in their early days Former King Edward Cinema. Recently in use as a bingo hall and nightclub the “Central Picture Theatre” was built in 1913, possibly one of the first purpose-built cinemas in Lancashire. It was listed in 1983 | National World Photo Sales

2 . Listed buildings in their early days The Central Library and Art Gallery were Grade II Listed on the 20th October 1983. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Listed buildings in the early days The Regent Cinema. According to Blackpool Civic Trust, the listing was 'designated for its completeness of design, a cinema with good spatial and decorative integrity' | National World Photo Sales

4 . Listed buildings in the early days The Winter Gardens and Opera House, 1932. It was listed as Grade II in 1972 | National World Photo Sales

5 . Listed buildings in the early days Sacred Heart RC Church, Talbot Road. Caption reads 'Many times the pews have been filled to overflowing on Sunday mornings. It was the first Roman Catholic Church in Blackpool. It was listed in 1983 | National World Photo Sales