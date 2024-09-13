The town is renowned for its iconic listed buildings and we have one Grade I listed structure in our beautiful Blackpool Tower and many other listed status examples.
The Grand theatre is a magnificent Grade II Victorian building built in 1878. The Winter Gardens, also Grade II, several churches, schools and shelters are other architectural delights which are preserved by Historic England.
There are 19 buildings pictured in this gallery, they only scratch the surface of Blackpool’s list of listed buildings but most of these are pictured in their earliest days.
