27 mind-blowing colour pictures of Blackpool in bygone days from the beach and pier to Kiss-me-Quick hats

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:22 BST

These memorable pictures wrap up Blackpool as a holiday resort in days gone by.

There a beach scenes, photos from the Golden Mile and Pleasure Beach and are all colour images. They go back to the 1950s through to the 90s.

ICYMI: 27 fabulous retro pictures of Blackpool and Fylde school starters through the years

13 extraordinary historical pictures of the performing Elephants at Blackpool Tower Circus

I miss the 1990s... 42 nostalgic retro pics of 1990s Blackpool, from schools and people to celebs

Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs which are for hire at 30p per session in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

1. Blackpool Retro Years

Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs which are for hire at 30p per session in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Souvenir novelty hats with the slogan kiss me quick, squeeze me slowly and 'I'm only here for the beer' are stacked up in a shop in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

2. Blackpool Retro Years

Souvenir novelty hats with the slogan kiss me quick, squeeze me slowly and 'I'm only here for the beer' are stacked up in a shop in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Novelty mugs on sale in a shop in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

3. Blackpool Retro Years

Novelty mugs on sale in a shop in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs in view of the tower in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983.

4. Blackpool Retro Years

Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs in view of the tower in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Elderly holidaymakers enjoy a sparsely attended musical performance in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

5. Blackpool Retro Years

Elderly holidaymakers enjoy a sparsely attended musical performance in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A couple of dog walkers in an otherwise deserted seafront in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, England, December 1982

6. Blackpool Retro Years

A couple of dog walkers in an otherwise deserted seafront in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, England, December 1982 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool Illuminations

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.