19 mind-blowing colourised ancient retro pictures of iconic Blackpool sights down the decades

By Claire Lark
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 13:50 BST

When we see pictures of Blackpool in days gone by we see a black and white world.

But thanks to photo apps and AI we can transform them into colour to show our town in a whole new light. The idea is to make them look a little more like the world people really saw at the time.

These are a selection of images dating back to the early 20th century and through to the 50s and even early 80s to show colourised versions of black and white images of our great town.

Painting the tower. The colour of the tower's deep red has been picked up by the colour app, as has the man balancing precariously...

1. Blackpool Coloured-In

Painting the tower. The colour of the tower's deep red has been picked up by the colour app, as has the man balancing precariously... Photo: National World

A great scene of Gynn Gardens in all its summer greenery

2. Blackpool Coloured-In

A great scene of Gynn Gardens in all its summer greenery Photo: National World

Noah's Ark in the background - one of the theme park's oldest rides coloured in

3. Blackpool Coloured-In

Noah's Ark in the background - one of the theme park's oldest rides coloured in Photo: National World

A colourised picture of the Gynn Inn at the turn of the century

4. Blackpool Coloured-In

A colourised picture of the Gynn Inn at the turn of the century Photo: submit

Foxhall, Waverley and Tyldesley Terrace, Blackpool. The colour app has picked out the red facade of Foxall

5. Foxhall, Waverley and Tyldesley Terrace, Blackpool

Foxhall, Waverley and Tyldesley Terrace, Blackpool. The colour app has picked out the red facade of Foxall Photo: submit

This colourised picture of the Promenade and Talbot Square from the mid 1950s has added a splash of colour to clothing. Across the Square there is a gimpse of Yates's Wine Lodge

6. Blackpool Coloured-In

This colourised picture of the Promenade and Talbot Square from the mid 1950s has added a splash of colour to clothing. Across the Square there is a gimpse of Yates's Wine Lodge Photo: National World

