37 eclectic historic photos of Blackpool right through the years from the Pleasure Beach to breweries

These wonderful pictures are a real mixture of scenes from our town.

By Claire Lark
Published 6th Mar 2024, 14:43 GMT

From the Pleasure Beach in the thirties to the Clifton Hotel in long ago times, bridges, people, streets and churches, they are step back in time revealing Blackpool in bygone days.

ICYMI: 31 historic Fleetwood photos which capture the port's past, its people and buildings

27 retro Blackpool school pictures taken between 2007 and 2010 from Mereside Primary to Collegiate

35 nostalgic photos of Talbot Road and Dickson Road in Blackpool including street scenes and old pubs

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Pleasure Beach 1939

1. Through the Years

Pleasure Beach 1939

Photo Sales
The mobile information bureau in the1930s - being moved from winter storage to it's summer location

2. Through the Years

The mobile information bureau in the1930s - being moved from winter storage to it's summer location

Photo Sales
The 767-ton barque Sirene near the North Pier Blackpool in October 1892

3. Through the Years

The 767-ton barque Sirene near the North Pier Blackpool in October 1892

Photo Sales
The signalling gantry controlling the approaches to Blackpool Central station, 1921

4. Through the Years

The signalling gantry controlling the approaches to Blackpool Central station, 1921

Photo Sales
Clifton Hotel, Blackpool, early venue for the Clifton Lodge

5. Through the Years

Clifton Hotel, Blackpool, early venue for the Clifton Lodge

Photo Sales
Raikes Garage Church Street Blackpool, 1930

6. Through the Years

Raikes Garage Church Street Blackpool, 1930

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolChurchesPeopleFleetwoodPubs