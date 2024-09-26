37 mind-blowing historic pictures of Blackpool which embrace the seaside town through eras

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 26th Sep 2024, 13:50 BST

There is no particular theme for these pictures from the past, they are just fabulous snapshots of our beautiful town.

They cover the decades and show buildings, people, weather and day to day scenes of Blackpool. There are some rarely seen ones too.

ICYMI: 19 astonishing retro pictures of lost Palace Nightclub in Blackpool where foam parties ruled

31 long lost retro pictures of Blackpool from 60 years ago - buildings, streets and people

37 remarkable archive pictures reveal historical Stanley Park in Blackpool back to its opening in 1926

First Leisure were " demanding " money from Blackpool council for the upkeep of the winter Gardens

1. Retro Blackpool

First Leisure were " demanding " money from Blackpool council for the upkeep of the winter Gardens | National World

Photo Sales
First Leisure were " demanding " money from Blackpool council for the upkeep of the winter Gardens

2. Retro Blackpool

First Leisure were " demanding " money from Blackpool council for the upkeep of the winter Gardens | National World

Photo Sales
The Cliffs Hotel, 1939

3. Retro Blackpool

The Cliffs Hotel, 1939 | library

Photo Sales
Torrential rain caused floods at St Michael's in 1983

4. Retro Blackpool

Torrential rain caused floods at St Michael's in 1983 | National World

Photo Sales
Winston Churchill arrives at the Winter Gardens Blackpool in 1946

5. Retro Blackpool

Winston Churchill arrives at the Winter Gardens Blackpool in 1946 | National World

Photo Sales
A fireman helps to clear up the Mayoress's room at Blackpool Town Hall after an IRA bomb attack

6. Retro Blackpool

A fireman helps to clear up the Mayoress's room at Blackpool Town Hall after an IRA bomb attack | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPeopleWeatherStanley Park