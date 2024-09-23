They are 60 years ago and take us back to a very different era. Photos of lost buildings from past eras, the people of Blackpool, its streets and attractions all make up for a wonderful collection of scenes.
Mecca Locarno, Central Drive
Wood Street Mission - Holiday home for underprivileged children on Squires Gate Lane Blackpool / located on the north side of the road close to the railway line / historical 1964
Cocker Street Baths, North Shore
Blackpool Pleasure Beach was still in two parts - the Watson Road overpass yet to be built - when this aerial picture was taken in 1964
A visit to Father Christmas at Lewis's department store, Blackpool in 1964 for Heather Brown (six) and her younger sister Lyndsey (four)
New train tableaux for the illuminations
