A couple of them have changed almost beyond recognition and at least one has gone. But these are the buildings which greeted high schoolers every single day for at least five years (1st year to 5th year –remember that?) They are sure to stir the memories.
1. Montgomery High School
Montgomery High School | National World
2. High schools in the past
St George's High School | National World
3. High School buildings
Arnold School | National World
4. High schools in the past
St Mary's High School and head teacher Stephen Tierney | National World
5. High Schools in the past
Hodgson High School | National World
6. High schools in the past
Fleetwood High School | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.