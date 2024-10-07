13 familiar photos of Blackpool high school buildings in the 1990s and the gates we walked through every day

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 7th Oct 2024, 13:16 GMT

These photos are exactly how high schools looked when you were there – if that was the 1990s.

A couple of them have changed almost beyond recognition and at least one has gone. But these are the buildings which greeted high schoolers every single day for at least five years (1st year to 5th year –remember that?) They are sure to stir the memories.

ICYMI: 51 eclectic historic pictures in Blackpool taken between the years 1960 and 1965

33 breathtaking historical pictures of Blackpool town centre which radiate through time

15 seasonal pictures taken in the month of October in Blackpool through the years

Montgomery High School

1. Montgomery High School

Montgomery High School | National World

Photo Sales
St George's High School

2. High schools in the past

St George's High School | National World

Photo Sales
Arnold School

3. High School buildings

Arnold School | National World

Photo Sales
St Mary's High School and head teacher Stephen Tierney

4. High schools in the past

St Mary's High School and head teacher Stephen Tierney | National World

Photo Sales
Hodgson High School

5. High Schools in the past

Hodgson High School | National World

Photo Sales
Fleetwood High School

6. High schools in the past

Fleetwood High School | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice