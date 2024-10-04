15 seasonal pictures taken in the month of October in Blackpool through the years

With this set of pictures we go back to Octobers in the past through The Gazette archives.

They go right back and depict events, buildings, people and faces all photographed during October.

This picture was taken following the storms and flood of October 1927

1. Octobers past

This picture was taken following the storms and flood of October 1927

Blackpool Municipal Offices on Corporation Street with Boots on the ground floor, 1938

2. Octobers past

Blackpool Municipal Offices on Corporation Street with Boots on the ground floor, 1938

Blackpool Central Fire Station, Albert Road, pictured in 1930

3. Octobers past

Blackpool Central Fire Station, Albert Road, pictured in 1930

Tony Blair reading the Blackpool Evening Gazette at the Labour Party Conference in Blackpool . Headline reads " It Is Time To Go", 1994

4. Octobers past

Tony Blair reading the Blackpool Evening Gazette at the Labour Party Conference in Blackpool . Headline reads " It Is Time To Go", 1994

Lytham Hospital in October 1930

5. Octobers 1930

Lytham Hospital in October 1930

Stanley Matthews and Stan Mortensen, October 1953.

6. Octobers past

Stanley Matthews and Stan Mortensen, October 1953.

