They go right back and depict events, buildings, people and faces all photographed during October.
1. Octobers past
This picture was taken following the storms and flood of October 1927 | National World
2. Octobers past
Blackpool Municipal Offices on Corporation Street with Boots on the ground floor, 1938 | National World
3. Octobers past
Blackpool Central Fire Station, Albert Road, pictured in 1930 | National World
4. Octobers past
Tony Blair reading the Blackpool Evening Gazette at the Labour Party Conference in Blackpool . Headline reads " It Is Time To Go", 1994 | National World
5. Octobers 1930
Lytham Hospital in October 1930 | National World
6. Octobers past
Stanley Matthews and Stan Mortensen, October 1953. | National World
