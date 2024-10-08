A force 12 gale combined with a 32ft tide, far higher than expected, created a mammoth 2,000-acre lake in and around Fleetwood.
Only the high ground around The Mount escaped the devastation.
More than 1,200 homes were wrecked and all roads between Lord Street and Harris Street were totally submerged.
Dead pigs, sheep and dogs littered tram tracks, while the vacant ground off Styan Street and Dock Street, near the Wyre Dock crossing, became a huge timber pond, full of pitch-pine logs - the remnants of Alex Keay’s once thriving box-making business.
Blackpool was also pictured on October 31 of the same year, the pier boards were smashed to pieces and there was damage to Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
41 mind-blowing retro photos which will transport you back in time to Blackpool in the 1970s and 1980s
28 historic pictures of Blackpool in 1940 as war broke out and we had the heaviest snowfall for years
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.