A force 12 gale combined with a 32ft tide, far higher than expected, created a mammoth 2,000-acre lake in and around Fleetwood.

Only the high ground around The Mount escaped the devastation.

More than 1,200 homes were wrecked and all roads between Lord Street and Harris Street were totally submerged.

Dead pigs, sheep and dogs littered tram tracks, while the vacant ground off Styan Street and Dock Street, near the Wyre Dock crossing, became a huge timber pond, full of pitch-pine logs - the remnants of Alex Keay’s once thriving box-making business.

Blackpool was also pictured on October 31 of the same year, the pier boards were smashed to pieces and there was damage to Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

1 . The tremendous seas were carried over into the Pleasure Beach where damage was done by the floods and the wind, 1927 The tremendous seas were carried over into the Pleasure Beach where damage was done by the floods and the wind | National World Photo Sales

2 . Floods, 1927 As the 1927 flood waters receded in Fleetwood, hundreds of logs and tonnes of mud were left in the streets. The timber had been washed away from storage areas on Copse Road. This is Lord Street near the junction of Poulton Street looking towards Ash Street | National World Photo Sales

3 . Floods, 1927 The resturant on the South Side of the North Pier was completly wrecked | National World Photo Sales

4 . Floods, 1927 North Pier after the floods bashed the boards to bits | National World Photo Sales

5 . Floods, 1927 This is Poulton Road, Fleetwood, during the 1927 floods looking towards Poulton Street. Many of the houses on the right were later converted into flats | National World Photo Sales

6 . Floods, 1927 Looking down Ash Street to Strawberry Gardens in Fleetwood | National World Photo Sales