They span the 70s and 80s and highlight events, such as when the Stone Roses played in Blackpool, trouble at the Blackpool and Birmingham game and Elton John in the terraces. It was a time of change through decades which were on the brink of technology.

Whenever I put a gallery of pictures together, it never ceases to amaze me how different things were, yet it is still all so familiar. And I can barely believe how many people packed on the beach back in the day!

One reader, Carol Cook, loved growing up in the 70s. She said: “ Everyone had respect for everything and everyone.”

Do you agree?

1 . Blackpool 1970s and 1980s Derelict cars and vans attracted vandals in Erdington Road and Bethesda Square in 1982

2 . Blackpool 1970s and 1980s In 1971 George Best played for Manchester United at Bloomfield Road then went to the 007 in Tower Street where he signalled the start of the party on the drums with Brian London

3 . Blackpool 1970s and 1980s On the beach in 1988, three young members of the Gang Show cast pose with (back left) Mark Wilson, (front left) Keith Winters, (front right) Peter Burgeen and (back right) Dave Swift

4 . Blackpool 1970s and 1980s TJ Hughes, alongside Redmans in Bank Hey Street, 1971

5 . Blackpool 1970s and 1980s The Tache - formerly known as Your Father's Moustache, Blackpool, pictured in 1988