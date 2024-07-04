They span the 70s and 80s and highlight events, such as when the Stone Roses played in Blackpool, trouble at the Blackpool and Birmingham game and Elton John in the terraces. It was a time of change through decades which were on the brink of technology.
Whenever I put a gallery of pictures together, it never ceases to amaze me how different things were, yet it is still all so familiar. And I can barely believe how many people packed on the beach back in the day!
One reader, Carol Cook, loved growing up in the 70s. She said: “ Everyone had respect for everything and everyone.”
Do you agree?
