37 incredible retro pictures of Blackpool in the 1980s, from the Golden Mile to town centre classics

Blackpool thrived in the 1980s.

By Claire Lark
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 13:50 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 12:47 GMT

It was the time when the annual conferences added a political undertone to the town's spirited atmosphere which saw deckchairs lining the promenade as far as the eye could see. The town's iconic trams rumbed along the seafront ferrying tourists to the town's attractions. The town centre was alive with shoppers, as were the hundreds of guest houses. These amazing pictures from the mighty Getty Archive paint Blackpool in a different light.

1. 1980s Blackpool

2. 1980s Blackpool

3. 1980s Blackpool

4. 1980s Blackpool

5. 1980s Blackpool

6. 1980s Blackpool

