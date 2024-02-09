It's hard to believe it's more than 40 years ago and many people will still be able to remember Blackpool as it was then. From tram crashes and new seawalls to celebs in town, street scenes and Margaret Thatcher, this eclectic mix sums up the era.
1. Blackpool 1980-1981
A head-on crash between two trams at the turning loop opposite Blackpool Pleasure Beach injured 6 people on 22 July 1980
2. Blackpool 1980-1981
Anchorsholme pumping station, 1981
3. Blackpool 1980-1981
Stanley Park hosted one of Britain's biggest dog show in 1980s. More than 8,000 animals, some from overseas, competed for top titles
4. Blackpool 1980-1981
A splashing time on the log flume at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with Amanda Thompson at back and Henry Legge at the front with Fiona in the middle, 1981
5. Blackpool 1980-1981
Kiosks and arcades on the Golden Mile in 1980
6. Blackpool 1980-1981
Not so much a zebra crossing, more of a donkey crossing, with a dog to help keep them in line.
When the rains come down in force in Blackpool, they take these well-known Blackpool residents to retire home early. This was 1980