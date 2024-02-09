News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

31 nostalgic retro Blackpool pictures to take you back to 1980 & 1981, from the Pleasure Beach to King Charles

These fabulous retro pictures take you back to our resort in 1980 and 1981

By Claire Lark
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:49 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 12:55 GMT

It's hard to believe it's more than 40 years ago and many people will still be able to remember Blackpool as it was then. From tram crashes and new seawalls to celebs in town, street scenes and Margaret Thatcher, this eclectic mix sums up the era.

In case you missed them: 25 nostalgic Blackpool pictures of North Pier, Central Pier and South Pier in past times

Lost streets and Houndshill

22 scenes from the shops loved and lost in Blackpool that you might remember from the 70s to 90s

A head-on crash between two trams at the turning loop opposite Blackpool Pleasure Beach injured 6 people on 22 July 1980

1. Blackpool 1980-1981

A head-on crash between two trams at the turning loop opposite Blackpool Pleasure Beach injured 6 people on 22 July 1980

Photo Sales
Anchorsholme pumping station, 1981

2. Blackpool 1980-1981

Anchorsholme pumping station, 1981

Photo Sales
Stanley Park hosted one of Britain's biggest dog show in 1980s. More than 8,000 animals, some from overseas, competed for top titles

3. Blackpool 1980-1981

Stanley Park hosted one of Britain's biggest dog show in 1980s. More than 8,000 animals, some from overseas, competed for top titles

Photo Sales
A splashing time on the log flume at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with Amanda Thompson at back and Henry Legge at the front with Fiona in the middle, 1981

4. Blackpool 1980-1981

A splashing time on the log flume at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with Amanda Thompson at back and Henry Legge at the front with Fiona in the middle, 1981

Photo Sales
Kiosks and arcades on the Golden Mile in 1980

5. Blackpool 1980-1981

Kiosks and arcades on the Golden Mile in 1980

Photo Sales
Not so much a zebra crossing, more of a donkey crossing, with a dog to help keep them in line. When the rains come down in force in Blackpool, they take these well-known Blackpool residents to retire home early. This was 1980

6. Blackpool 1980-1981

Not so much a zebra crossing, more of a donkey crossing, with a dog to help keep them in line. When the rains come down in force in Blackpool, they take these well-known Blackpool residents to retire home early. This was 1980

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:North PierBlackpoolPeopleMargaret ThatcherCentral Pier