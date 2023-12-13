News you can trust since 1873
25 nostalgic Blackpool pictures of North Pier, Central Pier and South Pier in past times

Blackpool's three piers are a magnet for tourists and they have been there for decades.

By Claire Lark
Published 13th Dec 2023, 15:30 GMT

These fabulous pictures go right back to the early days with some, almost unrecognisable pier scenes. Did you know that South Pier was originally called Victoria Pier? Our piers have jutted out into the often wild sea for decades and they are still standing, still icons of Blackpool.

The entrance to North Pier in July 1909 showing the 1903 pavilion, which was modernised in 1965

The entrance to North Pier in July 1909 showing the 1903 pavilion, which was modernised in 1965

The Promenade near South Pier , Blackpool in 1932

The Promenade near South Pier , Blackpool in 1932

A great picture of a packed North Pier

A great picture of a packed North Pier

Blackpool Victoria Pier - South Pier - July 1920 from the book England's Maritime Heritage from the Air

Blackpool Victoria Pier - South Pier - July 1920 from the book England's Maritime Heritage from the Air

An early picture of Central Pier opened in 1868, designed by J I Mawson

An early picture of Central Pier opened in 1868, designed by J I Mawson

An exterior view of The Beachcomber, the amusement centre at the South Pier in 1963. Pier entertainment included The Sooty Show and Marty Wilde and the Wildcats .'Dirty' Dominic Pye headlined the wrestling bill

An exterior view of The Beachcomber, the amusement centre at the South Pier in 1963. Pier entertainment included The Sooty Show and Marty Wilde and the Wildcats .'Dirty' Dominic Pye headlined the wrestling bill

