25 unforgettable Blackpool pictures of lost streets and Houndshill down the years

These pictures capture the changing face of Blackpool town centre as streets were flattened to make way for Houndshill Shopping Centre.

By Claire Lark
Published 12th Dec 2023, 15:22 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT

When it was built in the 1980s, several of Blackpool’s oldest streets disappeared to make way for it including Tower Street, Sefton Street and Water Street. At the time, with a price tag of £5m, Houndshill was one of Britain’s most streamlined and modern shopping centres. It was built by John Laings and when it opened comprised 40 shops, a restaurant and a coffee bar.

1. Lost streets and Houndshill

The Dolls House at the corner of Sefton Street and Temple Street

Bonny Street at the turn of the century

Aerial view from Blackpool Tower looking North. Market Street ( in the centre ) runs parallel with the Promenade and Corporation Street on the right. The long roofs of the old St John's Market and Boots Chemist are in the centre with the town hall and Yates's Wine Lodge are at the top. H Samuel is in the same position as today, on the corner of Church Street and Bank Hey Street. Also on church street are Alexandre taylors, Parker's Restaurant and cafe and Dicks shoes

The Railway Inn, Bonny Street awaiting demolition in the early 1970s

This emotive Coronation Street style picture shows Bonny Street, Blackpool running parallel with the Golden Mile

