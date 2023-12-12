25 unforgettable Blackpool pictures of lost streets and Houndshill down the years
These pictures capture the changing face of Blackpool town centre as streets were flattened to make way for Houndshill Shopping Centre.
When it was built in the 1980s, several of Blackpool’s oldest streets disappeared to make way for it including Tower Street, Sefton Street and Water Street. At the time, with a price tag of £5m, Houndshill was one of Britain’s most streamlined and modern shopping centres. It was built by John Laings and when it opened comprised 40 shops, a restaurant and a coffee bar.
