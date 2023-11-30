This was a familiar sight in the centre of Blackpool for 40 years – the footbridge which linked the promenade with the shopping area.

Everything about it oozed the 1970s - there was concrete everywhere. But it was a vital link for pedestrians.

It was built as part of the Palatine development, where the iconic Palace Nightclub used to stand. The footbridge was built to give safe access from the beach to the new development and across Bank Hey Street to the old C&A store. Eventually it became graffiti ridden and an eyesore and was demolished three years ago as part of the Sands development.

There is still a slab of concrete left though, it was part of the footings and is an unsightly blot on the landscape sandwiched between shops near TK Maxx. There are now fresh calls for its removal.

But for now we leave you with these picture memories of an iconic bridge which served its purpose in its day.

Lost footbridge Looks like work was still going on in this photo. Marks and Spencer in the background and C&A to the left in the distance. the footbridge crossed Bank Hey Street and continued to the side of C&A towards Winifred Street

Lost Footbridge This was the bridge from the other side in Bank Hey Street. It shows the precinct and Woolworths in the background.

Lost Footbridge This was a later scene from 1993. By now the Palatine Building had become the iconic Palace Nightclub

Lost footbridge This was the development of the bridge as part of the Palatine development in 1975

Lost Footbridge This photo was taken to show hard board panels which had been put in place to stop people interfering with the overhead tram cables