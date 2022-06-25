These photos rewind to that day when a dazzling rainbow of coloured raincoats and novelty sunglasses chased away the miserable weather – for a time anyway.

Revellers of all ages, and from all over the country, packed into Blackpool’s new arena. Sparkling in a sequin jacket and in fine voice, Sir Elton took revellers down a well trodden memory lane with all his classics. And he kept the hits coming for nearly two hours before being beaten by atrocious weather, abandoning the stage for safety reasons.