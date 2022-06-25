These photos rewind to that day when a dazzling rainbow of coloured raincoats and novelty sunglasses chased away the miserable weather – for a time anyway.
Revellers of all ages, and from all over the country, packed into Blackpool’s new arena. Sparkling in a sequin jacket and in fine voice, Sir Elton took revellers down a well trodden memory lane with all his classics. And he kept the hits coming for nearly two hours before being beaten by atrocious weather, abandoning the stage for safety reasons.
In case you missed them:
Before they were famous: 15 unearthed photos of fresh-faced Blackpool celebrities who found stardom from Lucy Fallon to Zoe Ball
Page 1 of 4