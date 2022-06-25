It was the concert of a lifetime for Blackpool's Elton John fans when he entertained in June 2012. But the weather wasn't good. Sir Elton kept the hits coming for almost two hours but in the end he had to abandon stage as the winds threatened safety
15 photo memories of Elton John's incredible Blackpool Headlands gig - before the weather spoiled it

Excitement built from the crack of dawn when Elton John performed at the Headlands ten years ago

By Claire Lark
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 3:45 pm

These photos rewind to that day when a dazzling rainbow of coloured raincoats and novelty sunglasses chased away the miserable weather – for a time anyway.

Revellers of all ages, and from all over the country, packed into Blackpool’s new arena. Sparkling in a sequin jacket and in fine voice, Sir Elton took revellers down a well trodden memory lane with all his classics. And he kept the hits coming for nearly two hours before being beaten by atrocious weather, abandoning the stage for safety reasons.

1. Elton John at the Headlands

Denise Brown (left) and friends sporting their rain gear ahead of the concert

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Elton John at the Headlands

Elton John sings to his crowd

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Elton John at the Headlands

Star struck Pamela Weaver, Carol Kaye, Anne Webster and Mandy Butcher

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Elton John at the Headlands

Fans braved unseasonable conditions to watch the concert - can you spot yourself?

Photo: Bill Johnson

