41 amazing pictures from Brannigans in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s
Brannigans – the word itself instantly brings back memories of the best nights out.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:14 BST
These photos are all from the 1990s and 2000s when Blackpool nightlife was booming. And so was the dancefloor at the iconic Brannigans, bouncing to the sounds of local DJ’s. Everyone knew the venue. A prime site in the heart of Blackpool and right on the seafront, it was a meeting place for the locals. And holidaymakers loved it too. The photos pick up on packed nights on the dancefloor, theme nights, a re-opening, fun competitions and ecstatic scenes of fans watching England matches.
