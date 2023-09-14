News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident
Human remains found as officers search for missing man Edward Forrester
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth

41 amazing pictures from Brannigans in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s

Brannigans – the word itself instantly brings back memories of the best nights out.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:14 BST

These photos are all from the 1990s and 2000s when Blackpool nightlife was booming. And so was the dancefloor at the iconic Brannigans, bouncing to the sounds of local DJ’s. Everyone knew the venue. A prime site in the heart of Blackpool and right on the seafront, it was a meeting place for the locals. And holidaymakers loved it too. The photos pick up on packed nights on the dancefloor, theme nights, a re-opening, fun competitions and ecstatic scenes of fans watching England matches.

In case you missed them: 37 brilliant pictures of Club Sanuk in Blackpool when it dominated a decade

17 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool in 1974 from Doctor Who to Blackpool Illuminations switch-on

19 brilliant scenes of Blackpool in 1992 from Princess Diana in town to Radio Wave launch and Miss Blackpool

A night out in 1999

1. Back to Brannigans

A night out in 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Re-opening of Brannigans, Market Street, Blackpool. Entertainments Manager Carol Hartwell and guests. From left, Jane Srivastava, James Halliwell, Carol Hartwell and Nathan Rialis

2. Back to Brannigans

Re-opening of Brannigans, Market Street, Blackpool. Entertainments Manager Carol Hartwell and guests. From left, Jane Srivastava, James Halliwell, Carol Hartwell and Nathan Rialis Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Brannigans Studs and Stunners 2005. Donna Fleetwood (runner up) Kate Hallam, Mathew Tweats and Lee Norton Bridge

3. Back to Brannigans

Brannigans Studs and Stunners 2005. Donna Fleetwood (runner up) Kate Hallam, Mathew Tweats and Lee Norton Bridge Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Party-goers at Brannigans in 2005

4. Back to Brannigans

Party-goers at Brannigans in 2005 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The Miss Lambrini competition winner 2005 - Sarah O'Byrne

5. Back to Brannigans

The Miss Lambrini competition winner 2005 - Sarah O'Byrne Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Big Brother 's Tom McDermott was PA at Brannigans in 2000

6. Back to Brannigans

Big Brother 's Tom McDermott was PA at Brannigans in 2000 Photo: David Nelson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool IlluminationsPrincess DianaEngland