1. June memories
Blackpool deckchair attendants are back on top of the job after a terrible month for business during the wettest June for decades.
Pic shows attendants Daniel Edwards and Jenny Dalzell enjoying a rare day in the sun | National World
2. Barbara Harris (centre) from Help the Aged with Dave and Kath Fife (back) and Joyce and Rick Clough from JR Stompers. They will all be taking part in the Help The Aged Longest Sunday on Sunday 20th of June on North Pier, Blackpool
3. June memories
Valhalla, the world's biggest and most spectacular dark ride officially opened on Wednesday June 14th at Blackpool Pleasure Beach | National World
4. June memories
Decorations on Blackpool Promenade to celebrate the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on 2nd June 1953 | library
5. June memories
The Sandcastle Blackpool opened in June 1986.
Children enjoying the dry play area | library
6. June memories
Redman's Cafe and shop collapse Bank Hey Street, 1956. Civilians join the police in clearing debris | National World
