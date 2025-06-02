Blackpool retro: 19 brilliant pictures of Blackpool in June from shops and shows to weather

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 10:32 BST

These great archive pictures go back to June in the past.

They reflect the news and happenings in one particular month through the years. Can you remember them?

Blackpool deckchair attendants are back on top of the job after a terrible month for business during the wettest June for decades. Pic shows attendants Daniel Edwards and Jenny Dalzell enjoying a rare day in the sun

1. June memories

Blackpool deckchair attendants are back on top of the job after a terrible month for business during the wettest June for decades. Pic shows attendants Daniel Edwards and Jenny Dalzell enjoying a rare day in the sun | National World

2. Barbara Harris (centre) from Help the Aged with Dave and Kath Fife (back) and Joyce and Rick Clough from JR Stompers. They will all be taking part in the Help The Aged Longest Sunday on Sunday 20th of June on North Pier, Blackpool

Valhalla, the world's biggest and most spectacular dark ride officially opened on Wednesday June 14th at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

3. June memories

Valhalla, the world's biggest and most spectacular dark ride officially opened on Wednesday June 14th at Blackpool Pleasure Beach | National World

Decorations on Blackpool Promenade to celebrate the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on 2nd June 1953

4. June memories

Decorations on Blackpool Promenade to celebrate the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on 2nd June 1953 | library

The Sandcastle Blackpool opened in June 1986. Children enjoying the dry play area

5. June memories

The Sandcastle Blackpool opened in June 1986. Children enjoying the dry play area | library

Redman's Cafe and shop collapse Bank Hey Street, 1956. Civilians join the police in clearing debris

6. June memories

Redman's Cafe and shop collapse Bank Hey Street, 1956. Civilians join the police in clearing debris | National World

