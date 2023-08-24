21 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1967
From Jimi Hendrix playing at the Opera House to a massive fire at one of the town centre’s biggest department stores, these pictures round up 1967.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:43 BST
There are some great scenes which go back to another era, check out the beach as it was in 1967 and there’s a picture of an elephant at a bar (yep!)
