21 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1967

From Jimi Hendrix playing at the Opera House to a massive fire at one of the town centre’s biggest department stores, these pictures round up 1967.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:43 BST

There are some great scenes which go back to another era, check out the beach as it was in 1967 and there’s a picture of an elephant at a bar (yep!)

Central beach, July 1967

1. Blackpool, 1967

Central beach, July 1967 Photo: library

In scenes like the wartime blitz dawn found RHO Hills in Bank Hey Street a smoking wreck on 8th May, 1967

2. Blackpool, 1967

In scenes like the wartime blitz dawn found RHO Hills in Bank Hey Street a smoking wreck on 8th May, 1967 Photo: submit

Skirton scores a penalty in a game against Middlesborough in 1967

3. Blackpool, 1967

Skirton scores a penalty in a game against Middlesborough in 1967 Photo: submit

"Within little over an hour the whole building had become involved and the Adelaide Street corner too, was a mass of flames" - RHO Hills fire, 1967

4. Blackpool, 1967

"Within little over an hour the whole building had become involved and the Adelaide Street corner too, was a mass of flames" - RHO Hills fire, 1967 Photo: National World

The new road layout at Oxford Square had just been completed when this photograph was taken in December 1967

5. Blackpool, 1967

The new road layout at Oxford Square had just been completed when this photograph was taken in December 1967 Photo: staff

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Log Flume

6. Blackpool, 1967

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Log Flume Photo: Submit

RHO Hills, Blackpool, before the 1967 fire. Sent in by Tony Hales

7. Blackpool, 1967

RHO Hills, Blackpool, before the 1967 fire. Sent in by Tony Hales Photo: submit

The fleets in port at Jubilee Quay, in 1967

8. Blackpool, 1967

The fleets in port at Jubilee Quay, in 1967 Photo: submit

