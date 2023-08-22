News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Authority caring for the baby at centre of murder probe speaks out
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

9 incredible scenes from Blackpool in the 1960s from the Michael J Riley collection

These wonderful pictures from a bygone era bring Blackpool to life in colour.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:00 BST

They are from the collection of Michael J Riley, who lives in Sale and are digital images of slides taken in the 1960s. They were handed down by his late cousin and at first he thought they were from the 70s but on reflection, they are in fact earlier. The prices displayed in some of the photos are still in old money, pre-decimalisation of 1971. Enjoy a trip back in time…

In case you missed them: 21 evocative pictures take you back to Blackpool in the 1950s

19 nostalgic scenes to take you back to Blackpool in 1980

13 things you'll remember if you went to Blackpool schools in the 70s, 80s and 90s

The Golden Mile, 1970s style

1. Nostalgic times...

The Golden Mile, 1970s style Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
Blackpool's beloved donkeys are a staple of the resort's seaside heritage

2. Nostalgic times...

Blackpool's beloved donkeys are a staple of the resort's seaside heritage Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
A scene from possibly Central Drive - can anyone firm up the guess?

3. Nostalgic times...

A scene from possibly Central Drive - can anyone firm up the guess? Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
A band entertains the crowds on the seafront

4. Michael J Riley

A band entertains the crowds on the seafront Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
This scene still resonantes today - a paddle in the sea is a must during a visit to Blackpool

5. Nostalgic times...

This scene still resonantes today - a paddle in the sea is a must during a visit to Blackpool Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
You couldn't put a pin between the holidaymakers in this magnificent picture

6. Nostalgic times...

You couldn't put a pin between the holidaymakers in this magnificent picture Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
Deckchairs, buckets and spades - a typical 1970s scene

7. Nostalgic times...

Deckchairs, buckets and spades - a typical 1970s scene Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
Looking north...

8. Nostalgic times...

Looking north... Photo: Michael J Riley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSale