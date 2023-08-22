9 incredible scenes from Blackpool in the 1960s from the Michael J Riley collection
These wonderful pictures from a bygone era bring Blackpool to life in colour.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
They are from the collection of Michael J Riley, who lives in Sale and are digital images of slides taken in the 1960s. They were handed down by his late cousin and at first he thought they were from the 70s but on reflection, they are in fact earlier. The prices displayed in some of the photos are still in old money, pre-decimalisation of 1971. Enjoy a trip back in time…
In case you missed them: 21 evocative pictures take you back to Blackpool in the 1950s
1 / 2