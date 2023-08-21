News you can trust since 1873
13 things you'll remember if you went to Blackpool schools in the 70s, 80s and 90s

These are a real throwback to how schools shaped up in past decades.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

They are mainly from the years which spanned the 70s, 80s and 90. School gymnasiums with the equipment we all remember, metal water jugs at the school dinner tables and conkers. What are your best school memories?

Flashback to 1981 and the arrival of a new computer at Highfield High School - they were all the rage

1. Schools in the past

Flashback to 1981 and the arrival of a new computer at Highfield High School - they were all the rage Photo: Submit

Gymnasium at Queen Mary School - can you remember the PE equipment?

2. School in the past

Gymnasium at Queen Mary School - can you remember the PE equipment? Photo: submit

Remember the wooden desks with ink wells, Year 6 pupils, David Rushe, 11 and Amy Ellis, 11 show them off before they were donated to charity

3. Schools in the past

Remember the wooden desks with ink wells, Year 6 pupils, David Rushe, 11 and Amy Ellis, 11 show them off before they were donated to charity Photo: Ian Robinson

This was a scene from Newton Bluecoats C of E School Nativity play in 1980. It was all about tea towel head gear, candy stripe sheets and tinsel for halos

4. School in the past

This was a scene from Newton Bluecoats C of E School Nativity play in 1980. It was all about tea towel head gear, candy stripe sheets and tinsel for halos Photo: staff

The 1990s were the days when they started to encourage children to walk to school following a surge in parents dropping their children off at the school gates. This was the walking bus en-route from Marton Primary School to Booths supermarket on Highfield Road, South Shore

5. School in the past

The 1990s were the days when they started to encourage children to walk to school following a surge in parents dropping their children off at the school gates. This was the walking bus en-route from Marton Primary School to Booths supermarket on Highfield Road, South Shore Photo: National World

The Lido Pool - where most Blackpool school kids learned to swim

6. School in the past

The Lido Pool - where most Blackpool school kids learned to swim Photo: National World

Of course World Book Day is still as popular as ever at school. The 1990s was when it first became popular. Book Week characters at Carleton Green Primary School, Poulton le Fylde. "Noddy" (four year old Eleanor Bloxham ) with pirates (from left), Adam Newstead (5), Sam Hicks (6) and Connor Cavanagh (6)

7. School in the past

Of course World Book Day is still as popular as ever at school. The 1990s was when it first became popular. Book Week characters at Carleton Green Primary School, Poulton le Fylde. "Noddy" (four year old Eleanor Bloxham ) with pirates (from left), Adam Newstead (5), Sam Hicks (6) and Connor Cavanagh (6) Photo: National World

Science labs when they looked like this. Our photo shows Elmslie Girls School, early 70s

8. School in the past

Science labs when they looked like this. Our photo shows Elmslie Girls School, early 70s Photo: library

