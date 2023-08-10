A real mixture of scenes here which depict life in Blackpool through the decades.
They have been plucked from our archives and some haven’t seen the light of day since they were first published in The Gazette years ago. From strip show venues to the demolition of some of Blackpool’s most prized shops as the town’s redevelopment took place, its beaches and piers, they are an eclectic look at times gone by.
1. Bank Hey Street
This was Bank hey Street in the 1950s - H Samuel in the same place as it is today, Orry's, Redman's and the Palace Theatre Photo: National World
2. Strip Show
This was taken way back in 1956. The caption on the back of the photo reads 'These hoardings recall some of the shows to be seen on 'Blackpool's Holden Mile' last summer. Representations have been made to the Town Council to rid the area of shows alleged to exploit sex' Photo: National World
3. Old Dog and Partridge
This fascinating picture is a classic old meets new. It was taken in 1961 and shows the very last remains of the Dog and Partridge Hotel on the corner of Waterloo Road and Lytham Road. It's now occupied by William Hill Photo: National World
4. Sand Dunes
The caption on the back of this photo says - 'Under an angry sky, the high winds were still sweeping sand from the dunes across the road at Squires Gate as workmen fought to keep the thoroughfare clear' This was September 26 1952 Photo: National World
5. Talbot Square
A bird's eye-view of Blackpool's Talbot Square in 1950. It says on the back of the photo that traffic troubles were expected Photo: National World
6. Derby Baths site
This photo from 1933 was taken to show where the new Derby Baths would be Photo: National World
7. Blackpool's Landaus
The landaus in 1987 Photo: National World
8. Old Market
The caption on the back of this picture from January 1956 says - 'The huge evacuation on the Old Market site where the foundations are being laid for a multi-storey block of shops and offices. An interesting feature in the new block will be the inclusion of a basement car park Photo: National World