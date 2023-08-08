News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Driver reverses car through the window of popular restaurant
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

17 retro pictures of Blackpool Rebellion Punk Festival in the noughties

The UK’s biggest punk festival takes place in Blackpool every year.
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

And it goes back a bit – the earliest pictures we have in our archives go back to the noughties. These pictures reflect those early days, you might be able to spot yourself…

In case you missed them: Rebellion Festival 23 photos from the UK's biggest punk festival held in Blackpool

21 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1970

23 evocative scenes to stir memories of a very different Blackpool town centre in the decade of the 90s

Rebellion Punk Festival, at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

1. Blackpool, 1970

Rebellion Punk Festival, at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Rebellion Punk Festival, 2007. Are you pictured?

2. Retro Rebellion Punk Festival

Rebellion Punk Festival, 2007. Are you pictured? Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Left to right P.W., Alien Head, Chris Cocker, Jay Kay and Annie Acid

3. Retro Rebellion Punk Fest

Left to right P.W., Alien Head, Chris Cocker, Jay Kay and Annie Acid Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Laura Hutchinson and Michael Prior

4. Retro Rebellion Punk Fest

Laura Hutchinson and Michael Prior Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Daryl Mills in 2009

5. Retro Rebellion Punk Fest

Daryl Mills in 2009 Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Rebellion Punk Festival in 2009 Sonic Boom Six in the Empress Ballroom

6. Blackpool, 1970

Rebellion Punk Festival in 2009 Sonic Boom Six in the Empress Ballroom Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
The festival in 2009

7. Blackpool, 1970

The festival in 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
This great photo was taken at the Winter Gardens in 2007

8. Retro Rebellion Punk Festival

This great photo was taken at the Winter Gardens in 2007 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Blackpool