Rebellion Festival 23 photos from the UK's biggest punk festival held in Blackpool

The UK’s biggest punk festival returned to Blackpool this week, featuring 10,000 fans and 300 bands.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST

Running between Thursday, August 3 and Sunday, August 6, Rebellion Festival saw punk fans of all ages gather in Blackpool to celebrate the very best of their music and culture.

Held across six stages at the Winter Gardens, attendees enjoyed performances from acts such as The Damned, Big Country, Bad Manners, The Ruts, and Neville Staple from The Specials.

Take a look at some of the best photos from the festival below:

Take a look at pictures from the 2023 Rebellion Festival in Blackpool.

1. Rebellion Festival

Take a look at pictures from the 2023 Rebellion Festival in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Rocking out!

2. Rebellion Festival

Rocking out! Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

There were a lot of amazing hair styles around

3. Rebellion Festival

There were a lot of amazing hair styles around Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

One punk attendee

4. Rebellion Festival

One punk attendee Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Two festival goers

5. Rebellion Festival

Two festival goers Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Festival goers

6. Rebellion Festival

Festival goers Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Having a quick sip!

7. Rebellion Festival

Having a quick sip! Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Some great jackets

8. Rebellion Festival

Some great jackets Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

