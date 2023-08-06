Rebellion Festival 23 photos from the UK's biggest punk festival held in Blackpool
The UK’s biggest punk festival returned to Blackpool this week, featuring 10,000 fans and 300 bands.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST
Running between Thursday, August 3 and Sunday, August 6, Rebellion Festival saw punk fans of all ages gather in Blackpool to celebrate the very best of their music and culture.
Held across six stages at the Winter Gardens, attendees enjoyed performances from acts such as The Damned, Big Country, Bad Manners, The Ruts, and Neville Staple from The Specials.
Take a look at some of the best photos from the festival below:
