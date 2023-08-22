It was the year the Hounds Hill Centre first opened and when the Grand Theatre finally shook off its bingo image on the road to becoming a theatre again.
Tram crashes, a bird sipping a pint (yes, that’s right) and new housing wrapped up the year 1980 in Blackpool.
Gary Wild's kiosk on the southern side of Victoria Street in 1980 before demolition of properties for the final part of the Houndshill Centre Photo: Staff
Member of the House of Lords and the former leader of the Methodist Church in this country, Lord Donald Soper defied gale force winds to stand on a platform on the promenade in Blackpool and present passers-by with a very unexpected sermon on God under the sign of Mammon Photo: National World
Grand Theatre Assistant administrator John Shedwick (left) and maintenance supervisor James Smith remove the traces of the bingo image Photo: Submit
Tyldesley School pictured in 1980. It was previously Collegiate girls school on the corner of Forest Gate and Beech Avenue Photo: submit
Hall Park Estate, Lytham, taken from the roof of the Guardian Royal Exchange building, looking down on Elder Grove, with South Park beyond Photo: staff
Seven Dwarfs and three Snow Whites featured in one scene from the Wonderful World of Disney presented by the pupils of Anchorsholme Primary School Photo: Submit
The Church Army headquarters at Fleetwood Photo: Submit
Stanley Park hosted one of Britain's biggest dog shows in 1980. More than 8,000 animals, some from overseas, competed for top titles. Pictured are some of the crowds who turned out to watch Photo: National World