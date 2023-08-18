For the Imperial Hotel and Blackpool Civic Trust, unearthing Turkish Baths which have been boarded up for half a century has been one of their proudest moments.
The once lavish spa is tucked away in the basement of the hotel, plastered over in the 1950s as tourism boomed and space was needed for expansion. But now, thanks to years of painstaking work by volunteers at Blackpool Civic Trust, they have been restored to how they used to be, proudly revealing the stunning Burmantoft tiled walls and mosaic flooring once more. They were originally installed in 1898 with sea water pumped to the long gone water tower behind the hotel before being turned into steam to fill the spa. Paul Humble, who led the volunteers said out of all the restoration projects he has been involved in, this was the most rewarding. Take a look at what they have found…
Still glazed and retaining their colour, the Burmantofts tiles which are bespoke to the Imperial Hotel, line the walls of the original Turkish Baths Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
This is the main spa room. It was lined with relaxing beds to soak up the steam Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
The Imperial Hotel sales and marketing manager Steph Evans takes a look around the historic site Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
This photograph shows how the baths looked back in the day. Sea water was pumped into the old water tower behind the hotel (since demolished) heated and piped through to the hotel as steam. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Still a work in progress, thick flooring has also been chipped away to reveal intricate mosaic flooring Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
The baths were boarded up in the 1950s and covered in thick plaster. It was difficult to remove but volunteers at Blackpool Civic Trust persevered in their task. Steph Eaves shows how dense the plaster was Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Originally called Imperial Hydropathic Hotel, the stunning tiles in the Turkish Baths are original Burmantofts, made in Leeds by a company which specialised in colourful glazed pottery Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Volunteers at Blackpool Civic Trust are incredibly proud of their three to four years work which has finally unveiled an important part of the hotel's and Blackpool's history Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson