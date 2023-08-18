The once lavish spa is tucked away in the basement of the hotel, plastered over in the 1950s as tourism boomed and space was needed for expansion. But now, thanks to years of painstaking work by volunteers at Blackpool Civic Trust, they have been restored to how they used to be, proudly revealing the stunning Burmantoft tiled walls and mosaic flooring once more. They were originally installed in 1898 with sea water pumped to the long gone water tower behind the hotel before being turned into steam to fill the spa. Paul Humble, who led the volunteers said out of all the restoration projects he has been involved in, this was the most rewarding. Take a look at what they have found…