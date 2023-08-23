News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Big Dipper: 17 nostalgic pictures show iconic Blackpool Pleasure Beach rollercoaster on its 100th birthday

The Big Dipper has created a century of memories for millions of people.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 08:39 BST

With it’s ‘onion’ or ‘teardrop’ toppers, as they have been affectionately known through the years, the Big Dipper has become symbolic to thrill-seeking rollercoaster enthusiasts – it’s the one everyone knows. As Blackpool Pleasure Beach opens it’s gates for the 2023 season, the Big Dipper will take centre stage with celebrations planned for it’s actual anniversary on August 23. These pictures, courtesy of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, have been rarely seen, they are a real treat and show the rollercoaster from construction right through the decades.

Two young girls stroll across a swathe of undeveloped land at the Pleasure Beach against the backdrop of the Big Dipper. The roller coaster was built by William Strickler at a cost of just £25,000

1. Big Dipper - 100 Years of Memories

Two young girls stroll across a swathe of undeveloped land at the Pleasure Beach against the backdrop of the Big Dipper. The roller coaster was built by William Strickler at a cost of just £25,000 Photo: National World

Thrill seekers round the corner for the first drop in 1972

2. Big Dipper - 100 Years of Memories

Thrill seekers round the corner for the first drop in 1972 Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach Archives

The Big Dipper was subject to VAT in 1973 as it was classed as public transport and therefore had a surcharge of 15p added to each ride

3. Big Dipper - 100 Years of Memories

The Big Dipper was subject to VAT in 1973 as it was classed as public transport and therefore had a surcharge of 15p added to each ride Photo: National World

This was in 1937 - it had a different look. Millions of people have ridden the Dipper over the past 100 years since the first couple in 1923, celebrity riders include Diana Dors, American ambassador John Hey, HG Wells and more recently Harry Hill, Julie Walters, Robbie Williams, Olly Murs and famous footballers Wayne Rooney and Mario Balotelli

4. Big Dipper - 100 Years of Memories

This was in 1937 - it had a different look. Millions of people have ridden the Dipper over the past 100 years since the first couple in 1923, celebrity riders include Diana Dors, American ambassador John Hey, HG Wells and more recently Harry Hill, Julie Walters, Robbie Williams, Olly Murs and famous footballers Wayne Rooney and Mario Balotelli Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach Archives

A superb picture from 1959

5. Big Dipper - 100 Years of Memories

A superb picture from 1959 Photo: National World

1953, right at the top. The 'onion' is missing - perhaps for maintenance in its 30th year

6. Big Dipper - 100 Years of Memories

1953, right at the top. The 'onion' is missing - perhaps for maintenance in its 30th year Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach Archives

This was September 1923 when it had just opened. Incredible to see how desolate it was, hardly anything else around

7. Big Dipper - 100 Years of Memories

This was September 1923 when it had just opened. Incredible to see how desolate it was, hardly anything else around Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach Archives

A view across the boating pool in 1928

8. Big Dipper - 100 Years of Memories

A view across the boating pool in 1928 Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach Archives

