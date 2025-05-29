Among them are Ibbison Street and Hodder Avenue as well as new-builds in South Shore. There are also scenes from Grange Park and other urban and residential areas you’ll remember.
1. Blackpool Neighbourhoods
This was Boothley Road in the early 1980s - the cars give it away. Layton flats are in the background | National World
2. Blackpool Neighbourhoods
These homes nestled in the centre of Blackpool are behind its main link road into the resort. The photo was early 1990s | National World
3. Blackpool Neighbourhoods
Ibbison Street's last stand in the 1975 as properties were pulled down for a new development | National World
4. Blackpool Neighbourhoods
Hodder Avenue in 1984. Hilda Dobson had lived there for 69 years but was forced to move when the street was demolished | National World
5. Blackpool Neighbourhoods
Probably early 1980s with this one of Enfield Road | National World
6. Urban Neighbourhoods
Progress on new properties in Ibbison Street, 1976 | National World
