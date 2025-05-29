Blackpool Retro: 13 urban pictures show Blackpool neighbourhoods being built and demolished

This clutch of photos take us back to when several Blackpool neighbourhoods were being pulled down and rebuilt – as well as streets and houses which will still be familiar today.

Among them are Ibbison Street and Hodder Avenue as well as new-builds in South Shore. There are also scenes from Grange Park and other urban and residential areas you’ll remember.

This was Boothley Road in the early 1980s - the cars give it away. Layton flats are in the background

1. Blackpool Neighbourhoods

This was Boothley Road in the early 1980s - the cars give it away. Layton flats are in the background | National World

These homes nestled in the centre of Blackpool are behind its main link road into the resort. The photo was early 1990s

2. Blackpool Neighbourhoods

These homes nestled in the centre of Blackpool are behind its main link road into the resort. The photo was early 1990s | National World

Ibbison Street's last stand in the 1975 as properties were pulled down for a new development

3. Blackpool Neighbourhoods

Ibbison Street's last stand in the 1975 as properties were pulled down for a new development | National World

Hodder Avenue in 1984. Hilda Dobson had lived there for 69 years but was forced to move when the street was demolished

4. Blackpool Neighbourhoods

Hodder Avenue in 1984. Hilda Dobson had lived there for 69 years but was forced to move when the street was demolished | National World

Probably early 1980s with this one of Enfield Road

5. Blackpool Neighbourhoods

Probably early 1980s with this one of Enfield Road | National World

Progress on new properties in Ibbison Street, 1976

6. Urban Neighbourhoods

Progress on new properties in Ibbison Street, 1976 | National World

