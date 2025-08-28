They span the 70s and 80s and highlight events, such as when the Stone Roses played in Blackpool, trouble at the Blackpool and Birmingham game and Elton John in the terraces. It was a time of change through decades which were on the brink of technology.
Ambulance in Blackpool, 1973 Photo: Submit
In 1971 George Best played for Manchester United at Bloomfield Road then went to the 007 in Tower Street where he signalled the start of the party on the drums with Brian London Photo: submit
Dramatic Turn: Coronation street baddie Alan Bradley confronts Rita on Blackpool Prom in 1989 Photo: Submit
Derelict cars and vans attracted vandals in Erdington Road and Bethesda Square in 1982 Photo: National World
On the beach in 1988, three young members of the Gang Show cast pose with (back left) Mark Wilson, (front left) Keith Winters, (front right) Peter Burgeen and (back right) Dave Swift Photo: submit
TJ Hughes, alongside Redmans in Bank Hey Street, 1971 Photo: submit