Streets and shops, churches, old buildings and railway stations are perfectly preserved in pictures, just as they were. There are 31 wonderful pictures here which will transport you back in time.
1. Historical town centre
The Evening Gazette and Gazette Stationers occupied the site at the junction on Victoria Street and Corporation Street.
The building which housed the Stationers was once The Trevelyan Hotel which closed in 1950 | library
2. Historical town centre
Coronation Street, Blackpool seen from Church Street in the 1930s with the Winter Gardens on the left | National World
3. Historical town centre
Corporation Street, Blackpool with the old St John's Market on the far left , the spire of the Town Hall beyond and the Market Hotel prominent in the centre, 1939 | National World
4. Historical town centre
Birley Street, 1930s | National World
5. Historical town centre
The Union Baptist Church, Abingdon Street, for many years a notable centre in the religious life of the town.
A sign propped by the wall mentions Rev. Wagnell.
To the left is Coop & Sons,painters, plumbers, glaziers and paperhangers.
These buildings were demolished and the General Post Office was opened on the site on 8th November 1910.
On the far right, the tower of St Johns Church on Church Street can be seen | National World
6. Historical town centre
The Employment Exchange in Tyldesley Road , Blackpool. This building was previously the home of Victoria Schools , the foundation stone being laid in 1887, the employment Exchange took over the building in October 1927 | National World
