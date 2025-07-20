13 fascinating photos of Lytham which show streets and buildings spanning a Century

With its swathe of sand meeting the River Ribble estuary at the far south end of the Fylde Coast, Lytham’s prominence is captured in these old photos.

Mainly showing street scenes from the past century, Lytham’s grandeur can been seen with its large, imposing properties which have brought affluence to its community.

Times have changed but Lytham still has a pretty and leafy town centre, pavement cafes and bars and its iconic windmill on the green.

On the shore by Lytham Green were the mussel tanks where the shellfish were kept alive in fresh water to cleanse their systems before they went to market, 1950

1. Historical Lytham

On the shore by Lytham Green were the mussel tanks where the shellfish were kept alive in fresh water to cleanse their systems before they went to market, 1950

Church Road, Lytham looking towards the square near the junction with Agnew Street

2. Historical Lytham

Church Road, Lytham looking towards the square near the junction with Agnew Street

Fairhaven Hotel, Lytham, 1976

3. Historical Lytham

Fairhaven Hotel, Lytham, 1976

Brook Road, Lytham, 1940s

4. Historical Lytham

Brook Road, Lytham, 1940s

Lytham as a seaside resort, 1913

5. Historical Lytham

Lytham as a seaside resort, 1913

War preparations: Sandbags are stacked at Lytham police station and magistrates' court as the nation hangs under the threat of war in 1939

6. Historical Lytham

War preparations: Sandbags are stacked at Lytham police station and magistrates' court as the nation hangs under the threat of war in 1939

