25 retro Blackpool pictures capturing the decade of the 1980s from lost shops to King Kong

These photo gems turn back the clock to focus on Blackpool through a decade

Published 30th Jan 2024, 10:14 GMT

Who can forget the sight of King Kong perched at the foot of Blackpool Tower? The massive – 85ft in fact – inflatable star came for the 90th birthday of Blackpool Tower. The giant ape was quite a sight, peering down on the people below and no doubt distracted one or two motorists along the Promenade. Some of the long gone shops are pictured and so is the dawn of a new era - when Houndshill opened. And there were urban issues too, abandoned cars and a derelict boating pool.

1. 1980s Blackpool

And another of King Kong at The Tower in 1984

2. 1980s Blackpool

Flooding in East Park Drive, March 1981

3. 1980s Blackpool

Houndshill Centre shortly before the official opening in 1980 showing the stairs leading to the upper level cafe. Also in the pic is Alan Boyson 's stainless steel frieze and ceiling lights

4. 1980s Blackpool

The Oyster Catcher in 1981, also Greenwood's Menswear

5. 1980s Blackpool

A strange sight for Blackpool as a bulldozer clears a path for cars in the town centre, 1981

6. 1980s Blackpool

Blackpool Tower laser in 1982

