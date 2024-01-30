Who can forget the sight of King Kong perched at the foot of Blackpool Tower? The massive – 85ft in fact – inflatable star came for the 90th birthday of Blackpool Tower. The giant ape was quite a sight, peering down on the people below and no doubt distracted one or two motorists along the Promenade. Some of the long gone shops are pictured and so is the dawn of a new era - when Houndshill opened. And there were urban issues too, abandoned cars and a derelict boating pool.