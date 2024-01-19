News you can trust since 1873
19 vanished Blackpool attractions lost through time including the Fun House and Rocket Tram

Blackpool leads the way in tourist attractions and whilst many are part of the sheer fabric of the resort, others come and go.

By Claire Lark
Published 19th Jan 2024
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 15:07 GMT

But the memories remain. Have a look and see which ones you visited through the years…

The Rocket tram, always a massive attraction and missed too. This was it in Talbot Square

The Rocket tram, always a massive attraction and missed too. This was it in Talbot Square

Remember the Crazy Mouse at South Pier? Fortunately this was a simulated rescue at the South Pier ride in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Alf Roberts, played by Brian Mosley, meets 'himself' at the World of Coronation Street in 1996 Photo: National World

Inside Blackpool Cyberdome Crystal Maze attraction - do you remember this? Photo: National World

The Cyberdome Crystal

The World of Coronation Street, in the Sandcastle Blackpool, opened its doors for an indoor market on The Street itself, with proceeds going to Derian House

