But the memories remain. Have a look and see which ones you visited through the years…
1. Loved and lost attractions
The Rocket tram, always a massive attraction and missed too. This was it in Talbot Square
Remember the Crazy Mouse at South Pier? Fortunately this was a simulated rescue at the South Pier ride in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson
Alf Roberts, played by Brian Mosley, meets 'himself' at the World of Coronation Street in 1996 Photo: National World
Inside Blackpool Cyberdome Crystal Maze attraction - do you remember this? Photo: National World
The Cyberdome Crystal
The World of Coronation Street, in the Sandcastle Blackpool, opened its doors for an indoor market on The Street itself, with proceeds going to Derian House