News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Crowds on North PierCrowds on North Pier
Crowds on North Pier

31 captivating Blackpool pictures from the past including rare town centre scenes

These photos stir feelings of pure nostalgia and go right back in time to lost eras in Blackpool and elsewhere on the Fylde Coast.

By Claire Lark
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:58 GMT

Many were captured using Glass Plates Photography and stored in The Gazette archives for years to come and are a precious reminder of our town's history.

31 nostalgic Blackpool scenes of Waterloo Road from the 1920s to 1990s

13 historical Blackpool buildings once treasured but now lost to the landscape

31 striking Blackpool scenes of long lost shops down the decades

A view of Blackpool Tower looking south from the roof of the Regent Court flats in 1963

1. Memories from the Glass Plates

A view of Blackpool Tower looking south from the roof of the Regent Court flats in 1963

Photo Sales
Three Blackpool youths were rescued, near the mouth of the River Ribble by Lytham Lifeboat, after spending the night in a rubber dingy. The three, who were taken to hospital, were named as Richard Walsh (16), James Varey (18) and Bobby Waddington (17). Picture shows the boys huddled together as they were brought ashore at Lytham

2. Memories from the Glass Plates

Three Blackpool youths were rescued, near the mouth of the River Ribble by Lytham Lifeboat, after spending the night in a rubber dingy. The three, who were taken to hospital, were named as Richard Walsh (16), James Varey (18) and Bobby Waddington (17). Picture shows the boys huddled together as they were brought ashore at Lytham

Photo Sales
Rock rolling in a sweet factory in George Street, Blackpool. Pictured centre is the area Candy Queen Lisa Hart

3. Memories from the Glass Plates

Rock rolling in a sweet factory in George Street, Blackpool. Pictured centre is the area Candy Queen Lisa Hart

Photo Sales
A terrific thunderstorm and downpour of rain caused flooding in several areas of Blackpool in 1958. The depth of the water under the railway bridge at Devonshire Road is indicated by the stranded car

4. Memories from the Glass Plates

A terrific thunderstorm and downpour of rain caused flooding in several areas of Blackpool in 1958. The depth of the water under the railway bridge at Devonshire Road is indicated by the stranded car

Photo Sales
Sandbags at the Police Station, South King Street, Blackpool during Second World War

5. Lost Archives

Sandbags at the Police Station, South King Street, Blackpool during Second World War

Photo Sales
Blackpool Metropole Hotel

6. Lost Archives

Blackpool Metropole Hotel

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolThe GazetteHistory