31 nostalgic pictures of Waterloo Road in Blackpool including shops, old pubs and street scenes
Waterloo Road slices through the South Shore area of Blackpool and comes with its own micro-community
It's one of the town's oldest streets and is an important shopping district of independent stores and pubs. It meets the promenade at one end and Spen Corner at Oxford Road junction. It's also residential in parts. These pictures sweep through history right back to the 1920s to the 1990s. Some great memories.
In case you missed them: 31 striking Blackpool scenes of long lost shops down the decades
25 nostalgic Blackpool scenes from 1991 including the Fun House fire and Paul Gascoigne at Blackpool FC