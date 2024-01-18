News you can trust since 1873
31 nostalgic pictures of Waterloo Road in Blackpool including shops, old pubs and street scenes

Waterloo Road slices through the South Shore area of Blackpool and comes with its own micro-community

By Claire Lark
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:13 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 12:36 GMT

It's one of the town's oldest streets and is an important shopping district of independent stores and pubs. It meets the promenade at one end and Spen Corner at Oxford Road junction. It's also residential in parts. These pictures sweep through history right back to the 1920s to the 1990s. Some great memories.

Waterloo Road at the junction with Lytham Road in 1920

Waterloo Road at the junction with Lytham Road in 1920

The Commercial Hotel on the corner of Waterloo Road and Commercial Road ( now Commercial Street) near the junction with the Promenade, 1920s

The Commercial Hotel on the corner of Waterloo Road and Commercial Road ( now Commercial Street) near the junction with the Promenade, 1920s

Dutton Arms from a Waterloo Road perspective

Dutton Arms from a Waterloo Road perspective

Lytham Road shops close to the junction with Waterloo Road ( to the right ) The Lido was further along on the left

Lytham Road shops close to the junction with Waterloo Road ( to the right ) The Lido was further along on the left

Willow World

Willow World

The New Market in Waterloo Road became a casualty of the economy

The New Market in Waterloo Road became a casualty of the economy

