Plucked from our archives, the nostalgic pictures show how Thornton used to look, right back to the 1920s in some but mainly more recently over the last 50 years or so. There’s an evocative picture of a steam train thundering over the level crossing at Thornton and also some great photos of streets and houses dotted around the town in earlier years.
1. Bygone Thornton
Beechwood Drive shops, possibly late 70s, early 80s Photo: National World
A section of the busy Victoria Road East looking from the junction with Alexandra Road in 1973 Photo: National World
Not a sight you will see anymore - gates are down at the level crossing in Thornton as a steam train makes its entrance in 1929 Photo: National World
The shelter at the junction of Fleetwood Road and Trunnah Road - it is still there today Photo: National World
Stables at Briar Road - undated though. Can anyone put a date on it? Photo: National World
A view of Thornton shops in Victoria Road East, 1995 Photo: National World
