22 of the most nostalgic photos from our archives which capture Thornton in the olden days

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 19th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

This eclectic mix of photos remember Thornton in days gone by.

Plucked from our archives, the nostalgic pictures show how Thornton used to look, right back to the 1920s in some but mainly more recently over the last 50 years or so. There’s an evocative picture of a steam train thundering over the level crossing at Thornton and also some great photos of streets and houses dotted around the town in earlier years.

Beechwood Drive shops, possibly late 70s, early 80s

1. Bygone Thornton

Beechwood Drive shops, possibly late 70s, early 80s Photo: National World

A section of the busy Victoria Road East looking from the junction with Alexandra Road in 1973

2. Bygone Thornton

A section of the busy Victoria Road East looking from the junction with Alexandra Road in 1973 Photo: National World

Not a sight you will see anymore - gates are down at the level crossing in Thornton as a steam train makes its entrance in 1929

3. Bygone Thornton

Not a sight you will see anymore - gates are down at the level crossing in Thornton as a steam train makes its entrance in 1929 Photo: National World

The shelter at the junction of Fleetwood Road and Trunnah Road - it is still there today

4. Bygone Thornton

The shelter at the junction of Fleetwood Road and Trunnah Road - it is still there today Photo: National World

Stables at Briar Road - undated though. Can anyone put a date on it?

5. Bygone Thornton

Stables at Briar Road - undated though. Can anyone put a date on it? Photo: National World

A view of Thornton shops in Victoria Road East, 1995

6. Bygone Thornton

A view of Thornton shops in Victoria Road East, 1995 Photo: National World

