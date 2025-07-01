Intruiging old photos that will bring 1988 Blackpool back to life for you

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st Jul 2025, 10:11 BST

These brilliant retro photos take us back to 1988.

I remember the 80s like it was yesterday and 1988 was one of them, 4th year at high school (Year 10 if you are younger). Yazz topped the charts, Erasure were at their peak, it was the year of the Lockerbie disaster and bread was about 59p. These photos reflect our town through one year...

ICYMI: 37 mind blowing retro pics of a thriving Blackpool in the 1980s, from the Golden Mile to town centre classics

17 celebrities from Lytham St Annes including actors Stephen Tomkinson, Jonas Armstrong and Cheryl Fergison

21 strikingly brilliant retro pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1970 from street scenes to the beach

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and the Roly Poly's pose on a miniature car to promote a visit to the North Pier

1. Blackpool, 1988

Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and the Roly Poly's pose on a miniature car to promote a visit to the North Pier | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool beach in 1988

2. Blackpool, 1988

Blackpool beach in 1988 | National World

Photo Sales
Rough seas for August 1988

3. Blackpool, 1988

Rough seas for August 1988 | National World

Photo Sales
The Little Vic Pub, Victoria Street

4. Blackpool, 1988

The Little Vic Pub, Victoria Street | National World

Photo Sales
Doris Thompson Chairman of Blackpool Pleasure Beach,pours a celebration boot of champagne for the Ice Drome Manager Tony Scott

5. Blackpool, 1988

Doris Thompson Chairman of Blackpool Pleasure Beach,pours a celebration boot of champagne for the Ice Drome Manager Tony Scott | National World

Photo Sales
On the beach in 1988, three young members of The Gang Show cast pose with (back left) Mark Wilson, (front left) Keith Winters, (front right) Peter Burgeen and (back right) Dave Swift.

6. Blackpool, 1988

On the beach in 1988, three young members of The Gang Show cast pose with (back left) Mark Wilson, (front left) Keith Winters, (front right) Peter Burgeen and (back right) Dave Swift. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:High SchoolBlackpoolLockerbieCelebrities
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice