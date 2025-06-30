21 nightclub photos of the three places for a night out in Poulton you'll remember as the best in the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:08 BST

These cracking pictures celebrate the Poulton nightclubs of the 90s - The Residence, The Hub and Peppermint Lounge

We’ve delved through our archives to bring you some scenes from the trendiest places to be from he 90s right through to the noughties. Were they the best? See if you can spot yourself.

ICYMI: 37 incredible retro photos of Blackpool hotels in days gone by including the Clifton and Norbreck Castle

28 nostalgic pictures of Devonshire Road in Blackpool including shops, pubs and schools

I didn't realise Blackpool's first 'Big One' rollercoaster was outside the Winter Gardens - 31 retro pics

Opening of The Residence nightclub in Poulton, formerly Club L'Orange. Pic shows guests of owner Elliott Simpson (centre) at the opening.

1. Poulton Nightlife

Opening of The Residence nightclub in Poulton, formerly Club L'Orange. Pic shows guests of owner Elliott Simpson (centre) at the opening. | National World

Photo Sales
Arriving guests were given a free shot when the Peppermint Lounge celebrated its first birthday. The were handed out by Jess and Mandy from Exposure Dance Agency

2. Poulton Nightlife

Arriving guests were given a free shot when the Peppermint Lounge celebrated its first birthday. The were handed out by Jess and Mandy from Exposure Dance Agency | National World

Photo Sales
The Residence Nightclub

3. Poulton Nightlife

The Residence Nightclub | National World

Photo Sales
This was when The Residence celebrated 10 years in business. Owner Elliott Simpson and Miss Poulton Jade Slusarczyk in the club

4. Poulton Nightlife

This was when The Residence celebrated 10 years in business. Owner Elliott Simpson and Miss Poulton Jade Slusarczyk in the club | National World

Photo Sales
Staff at the opening night of the newly refurbished Residence nightclub in Poulton.

5. Poulton Nightlife

Staff at the opening night of the newly refurbished Residence nightclub in Poulton. | National World

Photo Sales
The Residence Nightclub Poulton

6. The Residence Nightclub Poulton

The Residence Nightclub Poulton | submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PoultonBlackpoolPubsHotelsClifton
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice