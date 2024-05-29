It has its own shops, businesses and schools and lifes goes back more than a century. It’s home to many people and is a key commuter road to the centre of town. These evocative pictures take us on a journey through the years from the 1800s to noughties.
Barretts Butchers, 283 Devonshire Road, Blackpool
Hanging about at the top: Devonshire Road Junior School 5-a-side squad, winners of the Blackpool and The Fylde College Primary Schools Tournament. From left, Michael Brown, Stuart Alcock, Liam Larkin, Shane McLeod, Lee Diss and Ryan Lowe with captain Ben Smith at the front
Devonshire Road Council School with the infant school to the right pictured in 1911
Exterior of Bedding and Texiles and Discount Wallpaper on Devonshire Road in Blackpool
Devonshire Arms, Devonshire Road, Blackpool
Rimmers Music, Devonshire Road, Blackpool. The newly extended and refurbished showroom
