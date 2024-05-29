28 nostalgic pictures of Devonshire Road in Blackpool including shops, pubs and schools

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 29th May 2024, 08:38 BST

Devonshire Road slices its way through Blackpool, north to south with its own micro-community

It has its own shops, businesses and schools and lifes goes back more than a century. It’s home to many people and is a key commuter road to the centre of town. These evocative pictures take us on a journey through the years from the 1800s to noughties.

Barretts Butchers, 283 Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Barretts Butchers, 283 Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Hanging about at the top: Devonshire Road Junior School 5-a-side squad, winners of the Blackpool and The Fylde College Primary Schools Tournament. From left, Michael Brown, Stuart Alcock, Liam Larkin, Shane McLeod, Lee Diss and Ryan Lowe with captain Ben Smith at the front

Hanging about at the top: Devonshire Road Junior School 5-a-side squad, winners of the Blackpool and The Fylde College Primary Schools Tournament. From left, Michael Brown, Stuart Alcock, Liam Larkin, Shane McLeod, Lee Diss and Ryan Lowe with captain Ben Smith at the front

Devonshire Road Council School with the infant school to the right pictured in 1911

Devonshire Road Council School with the infant school to the right pictured in 1911

Exterior of Bedding and Texiles and Discount Wallpaper on Devonshire Road in Blackpool

Exterior of Bedding and Texiles and Discount Wallpaper on Devonshire Road in Blackpool

Devonshire Arms, Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Devonshire Arms, Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Rimmers Music, Devonshire Road, Blackpool. The newly extended and refurbished showroom

Rimmers Music, Devonshire Road, Blackpool. The newly extended and refurbished showroom

