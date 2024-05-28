22 mind-blowing retro photos of Thornton which capture Victoria Road East in times past

By Claire Lark
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 10:48 BST

This eclectic mix of photos remember Thornton in days gone by.

Plucked from our archives, the nostalgic pictures show how Thornton used to look, right back to the 1920s in some but mainly more recently over the last 50 years or so. There’s an evocative picture of a steam train thundering over the level crossing at Thornton and also some great photos of streets and houses dotted around the town in earlier years.

In case you missed them: 17 scenes of Cleveleys nostalgia captured in the 70s, 80s and 90s - including Victoria Road West shops, Jubilee Gardens and Promenade

19 nostalgic scenes of Cleveleys which capture Victoria Road West, the town centre and surrounding streets in the 70s, 80s and 90s

Marks and Spencer Blackpool: 15 retro scenes of the town's Church Street store through the years

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

A section of the busy Victoria Road East looking from the junction with Alexandra Road in 1973

1. Bygone Thornton

A section of the busy Victoria Road East looking from the junction with Alexandra Road in 1973 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Not a sight you will see anymore - gates are down at the level crossing in Thornton as a steam train makes its entrance in 1929

2. Bygone Thornton

Not a sight you will see anymore - gates are down at the level crossing in Thornton as a steam train makes its entrance in 1929 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The shelter at the junction of Fleetwood Road and Trunnah Road - it is still there today

3. Bygone Thornton

The shelter at the junction of Fleetwood Road and Trunnah Road - it is still there today Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Stables at Briar Road - undated though. Can anyone put a date on it?

4. Bygone Thornton

Stables at Briar Road - undated though. Can anyone put a date on it? Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A view of Thornton shops in Victoria Road East, 1995

5. Bygone Thornton

A view of Thornton shops in Victoria Road East, 1995 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Railway Cottage on Hillylaid Road where the train line cross. This was 1995

6. Bygone Thornton

Railway Cottage on Hillylaid Road where the train line cross. This was 1995 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ThorntonCleveleysBlackpool