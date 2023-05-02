Marks and Spencer Blackpool: 15 retro scenes of the town's Church Street store through the years
These pictures bring one of the people’s favourite shops into sharp focus.
By Claire Lark
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:28 BST
Marks and Spencer has had a firm foothold on Church Street for decades. It has and still is weathering the storm of high street decline in Blackpool and these pictures remind us of its past. From new buildings to staff, customers and the shop floor, they will bring back plenty of shopping memories.
In case you missed them: 9 lost scenes of Blackpool streets, buildings, shops and people in the decade of the 50s
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 4