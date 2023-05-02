News you can trust since 1873
Marks and Spencer Blackpool: 15 retro scenes of the town's Church Street store through the years

These pictures bring one of the people’s favourite shops into sharp focus.

By Claire Lark
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:28 BST

Marks and Spencer has had a firm foothold on Church Street for decades. It has and still is weathering the storm of high street decline in Blackpool and these pictures remind us of its past. From new buildings to staff, customers and the shop floor, they will bring back plenty of shopping memories.

M&S staff canteen in 1980. Pity the prices for a working lunch weren't the same these days - a three course meal was 10p

M&S staff canteen in 1980. Pity the prices for a working lunch weren't the same these days - a three course meal was 10p Photo: National World

Marks and Spencer in July 1989. The caption on the back says 'Right of way - mums and children storm the portals'.

Marks and Spencer in July 1989. The caption on the back says 'Right of way - mums and children storm the portals'. Photo: National World

Marks and Spencer store manager inside the Church shop in 1980

Marks and Spencer store manager inside the Church shop in 1980 Photo: National World

Preparing to celebrate Marks and Spencer's centenary at the Blackpool Church Street store were section manager Heather Churchman, store manager Steve O Brien and sales advisor Mary Lupton

Preparing to celebrate Marks and Spencer's centenary at the Blackpool Church Street store were section manager Heather Churchman, store manager Steve O Brien and sales advisor Mary Lupton Photo: Martin Bostock

