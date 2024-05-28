37 incredible retro photos of Blackpool hotels in days gone by including the Clifton and Norbreck Castle

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 28th May 2024, 12:42 BST

A thought passed through my mind whilst driving along Blackpool promenade

How many hotels does our town actually have? Well, according to Google, there are 241 including seven hotel chains. And that’s without all the B&Bs, guest houses, Air BnBs and other accommodations. I wasn’t surprised though, in fact I thought there might be more.

It has always been the same. Blackpool had guest houses lining its streets more than 100 years ago and the oldest hotel was ranked to have been constructed in the mid 1800s. These photos from our archives show some of the many hotels which have served tourism in Blackpool through the years. Some are still around whilst others are long gone. They tap into a long ago era of tourism as Blackpool knew it then...

The Albion Hotel was situated on the Promenade and the north side of Church Street (known as Lane Ends Street when the hotel was built in 1828). Burton's Buildings later occupied this site. This picture dates back to 1924

The Albion Hotel was situated on the Promenade and the north side of Church Street (known as Lane Ends Street when the hotel was built in 1828). Burton's Buildings later occupied this site. This picture dates back to 1924

